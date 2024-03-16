Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,406,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $347.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

