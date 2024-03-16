Catriona Yale Sells 20,646 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Catriona Yale sold 597 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $12,393.72.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.37. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

