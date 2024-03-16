CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang Sells 72,600 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Donald G. Lang sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.49, for a total value of C$5,190,144.96.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$71.35 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

