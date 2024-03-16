Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 249 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.29. 3,390,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

