Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 262 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,019,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

