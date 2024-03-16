Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 78 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.97. 4,406,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $347.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

