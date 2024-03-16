Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,153 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.36. 825,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.