Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 45,303,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

