Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DHR traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.