Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

