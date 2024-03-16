Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.35 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $675.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

