Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.76. 1,343,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,976. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

