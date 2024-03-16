Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.65. 9,936,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

