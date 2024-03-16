Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $383.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.57. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.