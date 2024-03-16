Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $6,578,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

