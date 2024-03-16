Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,837. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $259.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

