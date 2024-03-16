Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

