Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 259 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.73. 5,692,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

