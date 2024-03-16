Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 405 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $8.43 on Friday, hitting $683.90. 1,669,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $638.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

