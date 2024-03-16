Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 555 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $383.39. 3,448,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.