Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

