Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,225 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.10. 1,366,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,283. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $547.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.04.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

