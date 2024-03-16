Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 298 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $708.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

