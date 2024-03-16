Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,238 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.66. 1,623,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

