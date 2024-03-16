Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 568 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. 53,216,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

