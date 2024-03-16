Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 89 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,124.33. The company had a trading volume of 290,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,564. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,816.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,663.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

