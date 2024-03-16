Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.94 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $40.94 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,463,472 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

