CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 100,000 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

