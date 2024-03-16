Chain (XCN) Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week

Chain (XCN) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Chain has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,126,068,814 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

