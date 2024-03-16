Channel Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

