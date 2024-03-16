Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

