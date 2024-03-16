Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,751,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

