Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

IRM opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

