Channel Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

