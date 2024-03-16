Channel Wealth LLC Sells 900 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

