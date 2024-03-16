Channel Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

