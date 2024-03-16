Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) vs. ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Head-To-Head Survey

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANGLE and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International 11.49% 16.53% 7.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANGLE and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus price target of $246.54, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than ANGLE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANGLE and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -3.79 Charles River Laboratories International $4.13 billion 3.22 $474.62 million $9.21 28.12

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats ANGLE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

