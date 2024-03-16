Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.