Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.19

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $18.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.