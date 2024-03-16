Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.