Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

