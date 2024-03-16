Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.29. 3,390,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

