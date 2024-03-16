Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

CB stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

