Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

