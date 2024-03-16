Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,164,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

