Citigroup Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

