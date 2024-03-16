CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 7,551 shares trading hands.
CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About CleanTech Alpha
CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CleanTech Alpha
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.