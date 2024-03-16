Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

CLPR stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.21. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

