Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.16

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.16 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 77.60 ($0.99). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,268,452 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Coats Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

