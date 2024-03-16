Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for approximately 4.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned 1.57% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $136,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $7,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $830.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $495.11 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

