Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Cognex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

